Van Horn Education Foundation receives 50K grant

Submitted by Karolyne Carloss, CCAISD Program Specialist

First Grade teachers Angelica Garcia, Nancy Gonzales, and CCAISD Program Specialist, Karolyne Carloss traveled to Midland on June 13th to accept a $50,000 grant awarded to the Van Horn Education Foundation, a newly formed organization that seeks additional funding and resources to support the students of CCAISD. School representatives applied for the grant with the Permian Basin Area Foundation (PBAF) to fund a technology program for CCAISD PK-2nd students. This grant award will be used for iPads, educational programs, and software for our early elementary students.

During a news conference held during the awards ceremony at Bynum School in Midland, the PBAF announced $1,957,850 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving the West Texas region. Of this amount, $1,357,850 was awarded during the semi-annual competitive grant cycle.

A recent PBAF newsletter reported that at the gathering, Aaron Bedell, chief operating officer, welcomed guests and spoke about the impact of the Foundation in the Permian Basin region. The Foundation has grown to include more than 315 permanent funds, serving communities of more than 20 counties in West Texas thanks to the generosity of donors. Bedell also shared as of April 30, 2019 the Foundation surpassed $205 million in assets. In addition, throughout the last 30 years of the Foundation’s history more than $105 million in grants and scholarships have been awarded.

Darlene Mays, member of the Grants Committee, presented the following 32 nonprofit organizations with competitive grant awards: Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter – Midland, ABLE Center for Independent Living, American Heart Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Permian Basin, Buffalo Trail Council, Boys Scouts of America, Bynum School, CASA of West Texas, Club Fort Davis After School Program, Dress for Success Permian Basin,

Ellen Noel Art Museum of the Permian Basin, The Field’s Edge, Fort Stockton Community Theatre, Greater Ideal Family Life Center, Make-A-Wish Foundation of North Texas, Marfa Studio of Arts, McDonald Observatory/ University of Texas at Austin, Midland Shared Spaces, Inc., Midland Teen Court, Inc., Mission Center Adult Day Service, Muscular Dystrophy Association of West Texas, North Side Movement, Odessa College Foundation, Permian Basin Be the Change, Reflections Ministries of Texas, Rock the Desert, Sharing Hands A Respite Experience, Inc., Snyder Community Resource Center, Sterling County EMS, Teen F.L.O.W. Youth Ministry, Van Horn Education Foundation, West Texas Gifts of Hope, and Western Texas Lions Eye Bank Alliance.

In addition to these competitive grant awards, the Foundation is announced grants totaling $300,000 to 11 organizations from the Dollie Ruth Neal Education Fund. The purpose of this fund is to provide education opportunities for women across West Texas, with an emphasis on empowering single mothers to become self-sufficient.

The Foundation also announced a grant to the Borderland Research Institute of $300,000 over the next four years. This grant will support the Respect Big Bend Coalition initiative to support community and landowner education about the growth of energy development in the Trans Pecos region.

Semi-annually, the Foundation announces competitive grant awards following review of applications submitted in the spring and fall. Fall grant pre-applications are due on October 1, 2019. Visit www.pbaf.org to apply.

CCAISD Program Specialist Carloss said, “This is the first time that the Permian Basin Foundation has made a grant to any organization in Culberson County, and we’re really excited to provide additional resources for our youngest students – and prepare them with the technology skills they’ll need for the future”.