SAFE-T-REX starts trek in Van Horn

The massive orange barrel creature promotes safety

The TxDOT El Paso District’s “Safe-T-Rex” is an adventure in Culberson County and is making a two-week stop in Van Horn. The gigantic dinosaur, made from recycled orange construction barrels, is standing roadside at the Hotel El Capitan on Broadway.

The mammoth display is the creation of the TxDOT El Paso District Presidio, Brewster, and Fort Davis maintenance sections, specifically Robert Gray, Ramon Hartnett, Jesus Hernandez, Ervey Hernandez and the idea of David Luce, Maintenance Section Supervisor.

The El Paso District’s newest mascot targets the issue of texting and driving with a massive sign that reads “TEXT + DRIVE = EXTINCT.”

Since being hatched, Safe –T- Rex has been to Fort Davis, Alpine, roadside in Marathon and Presidio. Once Rex checks out of the Van Horn hotel, he will move on to Sierra Blanca before returning to Van Horn to start off the school year.