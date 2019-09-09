Faith- 09/05/19

Be a Peacemaker

By Pastor Donald Parker

When Jesus preached his greatest sermon ever; known as “The Sermon on the Mount,” one of the first things he said was. “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” Peacemakers work to maintain peace through reconciliation and end the bitterness and conflict. Jesus said peacemakers will be called children of God, because they reflect the character of God. As Believers grow in their relationship with Christ, they are to become more like Him in character; and one of the characteristics of Jesus in “peace.”

Therefore, if you want your marriage or any relationship you cherish, to be blessed by God; then you’re going to have to be a peacemaker. Now, what you need to understand is God wants to bless you, but He will never bless sin. So, if you’re in the middle of a conflict and you’re making no effort to resolve it; you just continue the fighting and arguing, cussing each other out, throwing things around the house and calling each other names; then those actions and that attitude is something GOD WILL NEVER BLESS!

So what do you do? You apply four simple action steps to your life to help you resolve the conflict in your relationships. One of the actions step you need to apply if you’re going to resolve conflict in your marriage or in any relationship, is you need to make the first move and don’t sit around waiting for them to come to you.

In Matthew 5:23-24 Jesus said; “Therefore, if you are offering your gift at the altar and there remember that your brother or sister has something against you, leave your gift there in front of the altar. First go and be reconciled to them; then come and offer your gifts.” Jesus is saying to resolve conflict; you face it and deal with it. It’s not always easy, in fact, sometimes it’s hard, but it’s the way you resolve the conflict.

You go and make peace as soon as possible, but after you have cooled off a bit, and before the argument has time to erupt again. Paul says in Ephesians 4:26 “In your anger do not sin. Do not let the sun go down while you are still angry, and do not give the devil a foothold.” You go and make peace as soon as you can; don’t let it linger giving the devil a foothold into an already hurting relationship.

Another action step to apply to your life is to talk to God about your conflict first. You may find out that you’re the reason for the conflict in the first place. James 1:5 tells us; “If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.” If you need help, if you need wisdom on how to resolve a problem or argument, ask God. He’ll give you the wisdom you need to say and do the right thing.

Another action step is to start learning to consider the needs and interest of others, rather than your own. Paul writes in Philippians 2:3-5; “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interest of the others. In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus.” For you to resolve conflict you’re going to need to change your focus from your own interest to their interest. When you learn to consider the needs and interests of others, it changes the mode, the atmosphere, and the noise level, causing the conflict to dissipate.

Now, the most important step to apply to your life is first putting your faith and trust in Jesus Christ and commit your life fully to Him. You make Jesus the boss in your life; then you make Him the center of your marriage.

Even when you face conflict in your marriage; when Jesus Christ is the center of your marriage and you stay focused on Him, you can overcome the conflict and enjoy a much happier life together. Without Jesus Christ in your life, without Jesus Christ as the center of your marriage, your life will be filled with unresolved conflict and your relationship will struggle; and you’re going to be unhappy a whole lot in life. The first thing you need in your life, is the love of Jesus in your heart.

Come join us Sunday mornings at 11am – First Baptist Church, A Place to Belong.