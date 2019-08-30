Meth bust in Van Horn

Seven people arrested in drug raids

By Gilda Morales

Sheriff Oscar Carrillo and his deputies sent a clear message to local drug dealers last week— “Stop selling meth. You’re poisoning our community and our own people.”

ATF officers joined local law enforcement in two of what is promised to be many more drug raids. The actions were the result of months of hard undercover work by local Sheriff’s Department deputies. When their investigations found that there were ex-felons and firearms involved, ATF was notified and became part of the clandestine raids.

The first raid came in the early hours of the morning last Thursday, August 22, when a search warrant was executed at 311 Fannin. The raid was a coordinated effort between the Sheriff’s department, DPS, Border Patrol and ATF. Five locals were arrested and charged as follows:

Rebecca Urias, 35, charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, Felony 1 and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor. She is currently in jail with bond set at $30,000.

Omar Castillo, 25, charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, Felony 1, and a second charge of possession of a controlled substance, Felony 2. Bond was set at $50,000.

Adela Urias, 32, charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, Felony 1, with bond set at $30,000.

Adriana Urias, 32, charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, Felony 1, and domestic violence, Felony 3, with bonds set at $40,000.

Alex Rodriguez, 31, charged with possession of a controlled substance in PG1 (penalty group 1) Felony 3, and possession of marijuana, Class B. He posted a $7,000 bond.

The following night, on Friday August 23, another raid went down at the Village Inn Motel on Broadway, when another search warrant was executed yielding the arrest of Tessa Simone, 29, of Van Horn, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance, Felony 3, with bond set at $22,000.

William Carroll Oliver, 53, of Van Horn was also arrested and charged with a United States Marshall Warrant Probation Violation Possession of a weapon. No bond was set.

Sheriff Carrillo stated that there are plans for more raids in the near future as his department is determined to rid the city and county of a state-wide meth problem.