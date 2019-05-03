Attempted smuggling attempt goes to pot

Vehicle accident yields large pot bust (Courtesy Photo)
Vehicle accident yields large pot bust (Courtesy Photo)

A possible tire blow-out early last Monday morning, was listed as the cause of a rollover of a 2000 Chevy pickup driven by 23-year-old Alex Martinez of El Paso. The rollover caused damage to a hidden compartment in the pickup resulting in the scattering on the interstate, of approximately 300 pounds of marijuana wrapped in small packages. Sheriff Carrillo reported that the load had a street value of about $130,000, which would have been much more if the marijuana had made it further east and north.

Vehicle accident yields large pot bust (Courtesy Photo)
Vehicle accident yields large pot bust (Courtesy Photo)

Mr. Martinez was charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance over 50 pounds but under 2000 pounds, with bond set at $30,000. The investigation will be handled by the El Paso County Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR