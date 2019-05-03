Attempted smuggling attempt goes to pot

A possible tire blow-out early last Monday morning, was listed as the cause of a rollover of a 2000 Chevy pickup driven by 23-year-old Alex Martinez of El Paso. The rollover caused damage to a hidden compartment in the pickup resulting in the scattering on the interstate, of approximately 300 pounds of marijuana wrapped in small packages. Sheriff Carrillo reported that the load had a street value of about $130,000, which would have been much more if the marijuana had made it further east and north.

Mr. Martinez was charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance over 50 pounds but under 2000 pounds, with bond set at $30,000. The investigation will be handled by the El Paso County Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division.