Culberson Hospital gets high-tech beds

Culberson Hospital recently replaced their in-patient beds with 14, high-tech beds that are making life much easier for the nurses and much more comfortable and safer for the patients. What can $96,000 buy nowadays? Beds that automatically turn the patient to prevent pressure ulcers, inflate and deflate to adjust to the patients’ comfort level, provide USB ports for cell phones, have floor lights that automatically give the nursing staff the status of the patient’s bed alarms, the height of the bed, the status of the rails. The old call-bell has been replaced by built-in call buttons and bed alarms are built-in. Representatives of Hillrom, who makes the bed provided nurses with hands-on training prior to implementing the new beds.