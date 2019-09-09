Hospital welcomes new doctor

By Rick Gray

Raised in a smaller town in central Texas, David J. Cummings, MD, is excited about the opportunity to practice medicine in Van Horn.

“I always wanted to work in a rural community where I could develop long-term relationships with my patients and care for them across a wide range of illnesses and injuries,” said Dr. Cummings. “Working at Culberson Hospital and the Van Horn Rural Health Clinic will also allow me to work in the emergency department, hospital and clinic settings, and help me to grow as a physician and as a person,” he explained.

Dr. Cummings completed a Family Medicine Rural Residency program at the University of Nevada – Las Vegas School of Medicine, with the first year of his three-year training program in Las Vegas, and the last two years in Winnemucca, a central Nevada town of approximately 7,300 residents. He received his medical degree from the Paul L. Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in El Paso, so he is also very familiar with far West Texas.

“I looked at several practice opportunities in Texas,” Dr. Cummings noted, “but really like the friendly atmosphere in Van Horn. I also appreciate the encouragement and support of my new colleagues at the clinic.”

Dr. Cummings completed undergraduate degrees in microbiology and health information technology at the University of Texas, Austin, and earned his Associate of Arts degree at Temple College, Temple. He maintains active certifications in Basic Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support and Advanced Life Support in Obstetrics.

Along with his wife, Shanna, and their two cats, Dr. Cummings hopes to find a home in Van Horn where his family can plant roots. “We also want to take advantage of all that the community has to offer including outdoor recreational activities such as horseback riding and hiking,” he noted.

“I hope everyone in Culberson County will join us as we welcome Dr. Cummings to the clinic, hospital and community,” said Rick Gray, hospital administrator. “He will be a great addition to our provider team.”

Dr. Cummings will begin to see patients at the Van Horn Rural Health Clinic September 9. To schedule an appointment, please call 432/283-1020.