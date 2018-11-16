Rick Gray named new hospital administrator

Van Horn, Texas (November 13, 2018) – Rick Gray, MHA, a native of Monahans, Texas, has been named the new administrator of Culberson Hospital. Gray is enthusiastic about his new position and his new home.

“Moving to Van Horn is like moving home again,” said Gray. “The community has a friendly, small town atmosphere that my family loves. As a bonus, Van Horn is also close to Monahans, where I grew up and my two sisters and brothers still live with their children and grandchildren.”

“We are very pleased that Rick agreed to serve as our new Culberson Hospital administrator,” said Jared Chanski, executive vice president of Preferred and former Culberson Hospital administrator. “I enjoyed my four years in the community and know that Rick will be a great fit.”

“I am also looking forward to working with Preferred,” noted Gray. “I’ve had a chance to meet most of the team, and know that I will have the expertise of home office staff to rely on as I work with our local staff to continue to enhance Culberson Hospital and the Van Horn Rural Health Clinic.”

Gray brings over 10 years of clinical, management and leadership experience to Culberson Hospital. Most recently he served as a member of the executive team of Presbyterian Espanola Hospital, just north of Santa Fe, New Mexico. There his responsibilities included administrative oversight of a multi-specialty physician group as well as several hospital and clinic department, addressing staffing and staff development, licensing and accreditation and compliance.

Like many members of the Preferred team, Gray also has a strong clinical background and continues to maintain certification as a nuclear medicine technologist. His previous assignments include serving as the radiology manager/radiation safety officer for Presbyterian Espanola, interim radiology manager and clinical radiology supervisor for CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and nuclear medicine and PET/CT technologist and assistant radiation safety officer for Midland Memorial Hospital, Midland, Texas.

“I enjoyed working as a clinician,” explained Gray, “but also knew that I wanted to serve in a leadership role. Fortunately, the clinical route led me to hospital administration and now my role at Culberson Hospital.”

Gray earned his Master of Health Administration in Healthcare Administration from the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, New Mexico, a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Medicine Technology from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, Arkansas, and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Angelo State University, San Angelo, Texas. However, he is still a loyal Monahans Loboes.

Gray will be on-site at the hospital on November 15. His wife, Noelle, daughter Carolena, age 6, and son, Eason, age 3, will be joining Gray sometime after Thanksgiving. The family has purchased a home in Van Horn.

“My daughter is in kindergarten, and is excited about moving to a new school. We are all looking forward to the opening of the new school facilities as well,” said Gray. “You can tell a lot about a community from the way its supports health care and education, and I am personally and professional grateful to the residents of Culberson County.”