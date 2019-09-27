Obituary- Herb Harlow

Herbert Harlan Harlow of Fort Worth passed peacefully on Monday, 5 Aug 2019. Born December 2, 1928, in Denison, TX to O.F. and Ruby Harlow, Herb served in ROTC at North Texas Agricultural College (now the University of Texas at Arlington) before joining the US Navy where he served from Aug 1951 through Aug 1955.

After leaving the US Navy, Herb moved to Alpine, TX where he found his way into the automobile business. He went on to own and operate new car dealerships in Marfa, TX, Van Horn, TX, and Casa Grande, AZ in a career that spanned more than 40 years.

Herb was an avid outdoorsman; he especially enjoyed tennis, golf, hunting, and fishing. Since the 1960s, he was a die-hard fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

Wherever he worked and lived, Herb was always very active in community service. Over the years he served in and supported Lions Club, Rotary Club, and Chamber of Commerce activities.

Following the death of his 2nd wife, Emily, of 37 years, Herb moved to Fort Worth in 2015 where he lived out the remainder of his years near his children.

Herb is also preceded in death by his father, mother, and three brothers – Sonny Harlow, Edmund Harlow, and Jerry Harlow.

Survivors include 3 children and 3 grandchildren from his first marriage (to Anne Gibson Harlow): Elizabeth (and Rick) Muscatell of Hurst, TX, Steve (and Donna Smith) Harlow of Fort Worth, TX, and Gary Harlow of Fort Worth, TX. Grandchildren include Nathan (and Jessica) Hewitt of Manor, TX, Sarabeth Harlow of Tyler, TX, and Rebecca Harlow of College Station, TX.

Survivors include 2 stepchildren and 5 step-grandchildren from his second marriage (to Wanda Emily Harlow): Alan Worel of Casa Grande, AZ and Ami Blaylock of Smyrna, TN. Grandchildren include Zachary Worel, Connor Worel, and Baylee Worel all of Casa Grande, AZ and Matthew Blaylock of Spring Hill, TN and Chelsea Ford of Murfreesboro, TN.

A celebration of life event will be held at Lucas Funeral Home (1321 Precinct Line Rd, Hurst, TX) at 2:00 on Friday, 4 Oct 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer’s Organization (ALZ.org).