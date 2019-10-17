Breast cancer 5K Run/Walk is Saturday

Participants will be able to paint the name of anyone they would like to dedicate their run to on the Breast Cancer Awareness mural located at 102 West Broadway. The mural will be displayed through the next month. The event is scheduled for Oct. 19.

The Women’s Service League of Van Horn is hosting their bi-annual 5K Run and Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness event this coming Saturday, October 19th. In recent years, a mobile mammogram service, “Mammos on the Move” (MOM) would visit Van Horn, Alpine, Marfa and other surrounding rural cities. This year, funding for Desert Image Services in El Paso was cut, and the nearest city they will visit is Sierra Blanca. All proceeds from the walk will fund women’s mammogram screenings, and if enough money is raised, the organization will try to pay for the van to come back to Van Horn. The Women’s Service League is working closely with Culberson Hospital Administrator, Rick Gray, to make this happen. If enough funds are not raised, the money that is raised will go to help women in need with travel costs or to help pay co-pays. The next and nearest screening date is in Sierra Blanca on November 8th. Appointments can be made by calling Mirna Solis at (915) 577-0100 ext. 5201 to schedule a screening on that date. Otherwise, anyone interested may contact a Women’s Service League member for help in paying for or scheduling a screening.

The run will begin with an 8 a.m. registration with the race beginning at 8:30. This is a run/walk event with kids and even dogs welcome to participate. A free race shirt will be given upon paying the $25 registration fee. Sizes and quantities are limited, so participants are encouraged to register early. Before or after the run participants will be able to paint the name of anyone they would like to dedicate their run to on the Breast Cancer Awareness mural located at 102 West Broadway. The mural will be displayed through the next month. The race will begin at the Cactus Cantina & Grill, and the route will follow the sidewalk north on Highway 54. Free parking will be available in front of and behind the Cactus Cantina as well as at the parking lot west of the Hotel Capitan. Please do not park at the Capitan parking lot (east of hotel) unless you are a guest. Water and goodies sponsored by El Paso Electric Company will also be provided before and after the race. To save time, pre-register at City Hall, the Library or with Yolanda Carmona at the Cactus Cantina. Interested participants may contact Lindsey Tyrell (432) 284-0396 or Yolanda Carmona (760) 213- 9495 for more information.