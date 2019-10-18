Town will use grant to purchase water well generators

Soon, the Town of Van Horn will have backup generators for its water system, should an outage knock out access to the town. On Tuesday evening, the Van Horn City Council met in regular session to move forward on the bidding phase for new water well generators and discussed other items on the agenda.

Council heard from Raymond Salazar of FXSA, an engineering firm based out of El Paso. “What I’m here today is to ask for approval of these contract documents so that we could go out for bidding. We want to go up for bidding as soon as possible because we’ve been on this project now for quite some time.” Salazar added, “We wanted to make sure that the Town of Van Horn got what they needed.”

The engineering firm has prepared contract documents to begin the bidding phase for three backup generators. The installation and construction will be a Texas funded grant project. The generators will help maintain adequate supply and pressure throughout the water system in case of a power outage.

The total construction costs for this project are estimated at $225,000. The state will provide $197,500. The City is expected to cover $27,500. Council approved the contract documents and will move forward with the bidding phase.

Before recessing the meeting council also took notice of the following agenda items:

Approved Ordinance No. 19-08-408: To amend Title 10 Vehicles and Traffic of the Van Horn Municipal Code Section 10.16.010-School Zones.

Approved a new lease agreement with Aliviane for rental property located at City Hall. The lease will be increased to $725.00 a month.

A resolution passed nominating City Administrator Fran Malafronte, Director on the Culberson County Appraisal District Board.

Contract approved with Your Electrical Contractors, LLC for work to be done at Okey D. Lucas Municipal Park.

City Council accepted a request from CCAISD Freshman to provide some funds and participate in this year’s Halloween Carnival at the old Eagle Elementary Cafeteria on October 31st.

Approved advertising for bids for a canopy at the Sanches Well Yard.

Approved this years giving tree for this Christmas season. Athletic shoes will be the theme.

Approved $6,000 in overtime for holiday decoration installation.

All members of the Council were present for the meeting.