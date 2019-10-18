Obituary- Isabel Olivas

Isabel Olivas of Van Horn was called to be with the Lord on October 9, 2019. Services to celebrate her life will be held on October 12, 2019 at Van Horn Seventh Day Adventist church. Isabel was born July 24, 1944 to Dolores and Jesusita Quintana.

Isabel was loved because of her generous spirit and pleasant personality. Her contagious smile and charismatic ways were what attracted people to her.

She was a devoted Christian, loving mother and beloved wife. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting and most importantly she enjoyed family time.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by the love of her life Manuel Olivas and her children John Downing, Larry Downing, Jesus Olivas, Alberto Olivas, and Lorena Haynes. 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren and her sister Emma Rodriguez. She was loved by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Dolores Quintana and mother Jesusita Quintana, brothers Facundo Quintana, Sipriano Quintana and Dolores Quintana.

The family would like to express their gratitude towards her caregiver Teresa Sandoval and would also like to acknowledge the continuous care and compassion from the medical staff at Culberson County Hospital.

The family has entrusted Heritage Funeral Home in Van Horn, Texas with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.vanhornfunerals.com