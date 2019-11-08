’Big Boy’ steam engine passes through West Texas

VHA PHOTO-DB

One of the largest operating steam engines in the world passed through Lobo Valley last Friday. Big Boy 4014 is currently on a tour throughout the southwest. The train’s trip is part of the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. The route for “The Great Race Across the Southwest” takes the locomotive through Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. Big Boy 4014 was originally delivered to Union Pacific in 1941, and recently underwent a two-year restoration. The 14-wheeled steam locomotive is 132 feet long and weighs 1.2 million pounds.