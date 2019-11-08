‘Operation Christmas Child’ returns to Van Horn

Residents can get into the holiday spirit early by giving a gift in the form of a shoebox

First Baptist Church of Van Horn is the local drop-off site and is one of over 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.

Gifts can be dropped-off starting today through next Thursday on weekdays, November 14 at 201 W. 2nd Street (corner of Houston and 2nd St.) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Van Horn families, churches and Culberson County-Allamoore ISD students and volunteers will be busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items. Examples of items to include are hygiene items like a toothbrush, a comb or hairbrush, school supplies, a stuffed animal, a pair of socks, and a book. You may enclose a note to the child and a photo of yourself, your family, or group. If you include your name and an address, the child may be able to write back. Please do not send any candy, no lotions, or anything that might melt or spill. Please mark on the top of the box if it’s for a boy or a girl.

You can also assist with postage and handling and the cost is $9 per box or send extra shoeboxes to school. If you have questions or suggestions, please visit samaritanspurse.org/occ for gift suggestions and items not to be included.

Last year, Van Horn-area residents donated generously, providing gift items for over 100 shoeboxes.

“I love seeing the local community rally together for a global impact,” said Regional Director Matt McClelland. “We see all ages getting involved –and more and more every year.”