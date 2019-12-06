Candidate filing deadline approaching for March primary

Eight offices are up for election for the March 3, 2020 Primaries in Culberson County.

Offices on the ballot are: County Sheriff currently held by incumbent Oscar Carrillo, County Commissioner Precinct 1 currently held by incumbent Cornelio (Naniz) Garibay, County Commissioner Precinct 3 currently held by incumbent Gilda Morales, Tax Assessor-Collector currently held by incumbent Amalia Hernandez, Constable Precinct 3 currently held by incumbent Bruce Jackson, County Attorney currently held by incumbent Stephen Mitchell, District Judge currently held by incumbent Roy Ferguson and District Attorney currently held by Jaime Esparza who announced his retirement and will not seek re-election.

The application form and the petition in lieu of a filing fee can be downloaded from the Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.state.tx.us or picked up from the County Clerk’s office at 300 La Caverna.

Candidates have until December 9 at 6:00 p.m. to file for office. Dan Baeza, Culberson County Democratic Chair, will be available until 6:00 p.m. on this day at 701-C W. Broadway. The primary will be held in March and those selected from each party will run in the November General Election. Other pertinent dates are:

– Monday, February 3, 2020, last day to register to vote.

– Tuesday, February 18, 2020, First day of early voting.

– Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Election day.

At this time, there is no Chair for the Republican Party in Culberson County.

As of press time this week, the following candidates have filed for local office – Democratic Primary: Constable, Pct 3 – Bruce Jackson; Commissioner, Pct 1 – Cornelio (Naniz) Garibay; Tax Assessor-Collector- Guadalupe “Lupe” Ramirez and Joe Morales; Commissioner, Pct 3 – Gilda Morales.