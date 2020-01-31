COG receives census grant

The RIO GRANDE COUNCIL OF GOVERNMENTS (RGCOG) has been awarded $114,910 by the HOGG FOUNDATION FOR MENTAL HEALTH to help the 2020 US Census “Get Out The Count” in the Hard To Count rural communities in Far West Texas. The scope of the grant will be the counties of Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio.

Former Assistant to the City Manager of Marfa, Peggy O’Brien, has been hired as Coordinator. Her primary focus will be Brewster, Jeff Davis and Presidio Counties. RGCOG Executive Director, Annette Gutierrez, will focus on Culberson and Hudspeth Counties. The ultimate goal is to increase the response rate so that our region will be accurately counted. Obtaining actual population means proportionate representation in the House and Senate and funding for education, housing, medical services, food programs, construction projects and more.

The 2020 Census will be the first time residents will be able to answer the survey online (in addition to by phone, mail and in person). There will be opportunities at libraries and other public locations for assistance to complete the survey. It is 10 questions. It will take 10 minutes.

More information will be circulated by radio, print (mail and newspapers) and social media. So keep an eye out.

There are also job opportunities with the 2020 Census. You can help support your community while earning good pay, with flexible hours and paid training. To find out more please visit 2020census.gov/jobs or you can call 855-562-2020. You can also contact Peggy O’Brien or Annette Gutierrez by email at [email protected] or [email protected]