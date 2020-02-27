Early voting underway for 2020 Democratic and Republican Primaries

Culberson County Clerk, Linda McDonald, will be conducting a joint election for the Tuesday, March 3, 2020 Democratic Primary and Republican Primary for County, State, and Federal offices. The primary determines who will be on the ballot for the November General Election. Voters may only vote in one Primary election; all candidates for the local county elections have filed to be on the Democratic ballot. Sample ballots on page 4.

Early Voting for the Primary election started Tuesday, February 18, 2020 and will run through Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Culberson County Courthouse.

The ballot will have six county-wide races with only three contested races.

The following is the final listing of candidates for County offices for the 2020 Democratic Primary:

Sheriff

• Oscar E. Carrillo (Incumbent)

• Olivia Méndez Legarreta

County Tax Assessor-Collector

• Joe Morales

• Guadalupe “Lupe” Ramirez

County Commissioner, Precinct 1

• Cornelio “Naniz” Garibay (Incumbent)

• Javier “Harvey” Mendoza

The following candidates will run unopposed for re-election to their perspective offices: Steve Mitchell (County Attorney), Gilda Morales (County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3), Bruce Jackson (Constable, Precinct No. 3).