Balmorhea State Park closure extended to Summer 2020

TOYAHVALE— After careful consultation with onsite contractors, Balmorhea State Park’s closure has been extended to Summer 2020. The extended closure will allow contractors to continue diligently working towards completing the four major construction projects currently underway without compromising the visitors’ experience and safety.

Construction projects in progress at Balmorhea State Park include removal and replacement of all existing septic systems, replacement of the chain-link fence surrounding the pool to one made of wrought iron and limestone, reconstruction of the CCC pergola by the diving board, completion of repairs to the campground and San Solomon Courts, and renovations to the manager’s house and concession building.

The safety of visitors is the highest priority and as the work on these important projects continues, the public is encouraged to remain vigilant near Balmorhea State Park as heavy machinery and construction equipment is being used.

Up-to-date information about the park can be found in the park alerts banner on the Balmorhea State Park webpage https://tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/balmorhea.