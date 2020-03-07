Construction at hospital underway

By Becky Brewster

The Culberson County Hospital District met in Regular Session on February 12, 2020. The Board was presented with the District’s audit report for FYE 2018-2019 prepared by Knapp and Co. The District received an “unqualified opinion” which is the best opinion that can be rendered. The Board was informed that the District ended the year with a $1,151,169 million increase in net position.

The Board ordered an election for May 2, 2020 for the election of two directors. The District contracts with the Town of Van Horn for a joint election.

Project Manager Judy Blazek reported to the Board on the Façade Improvement/Parking Lot project, noting that the mobilization date is scheduled for February 24. Once the project starts, the parking lot and entrance to the clinic/pharmacy and hospital administration will be closed. Signage will be erected to direct traffic to alternate parking and entrances during construction. The project is expected to take 20 weeks.

The District will schedule an Open House and dedication of a plaque for Dr. Bill Lipsey to coincide with the Jubilee 2020 events.

