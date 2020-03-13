Obituary— Rene G. Navarette

Rene G. Navarette, born on February 9, 1956 in Van Horn, Texas to Manuel and Consuelo Navarette. Rene passed away on February 24, 2020 in El Paso, Texas at the age of 64. He was a lifetime resident of Van Horn. He loved to spend time with his family and the abundance of friends he considered family. Rene was a hard worker and the master of many trades. Driving his tow truck and helping folks was his greatest joy. Rene will be truly missed.

Rene is survived by his wife Diana Navarette, his sons Rocky Navarette and Rene Dice Navarette and his daughter Serena Tarango.

Rene is preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Consuelo Navarette and his brother Elias Navarette.

A funeral mass was held on February 29, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Van Horn. The mass was officiated by Father Apolinar Samboni. The burial followed at Van Horn Cemetery.

Pallbearers serving were: Troy Blair, Oscar Carrillo, Brad Bernette, Candy Lerma, Dwayne Corrales, Vito Segura, Eddie Navarette, Al Navarette, Lionel Melendez, Zeke Rodarte, Mario Sanchez and Ruben Martinez.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Van Horn.