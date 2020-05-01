Chevron donates fuel gift cards to first responders, area nonprofits

Chevron has a long history of supporting communities, particularly in times of need, by contributing to crisis response and relief efforts. This week, Chevron donated $110,000 in fuel gift cards to first responders, food banks and kitchens and non-profits in west Texas and southeast New Mexico.

Jeff Gustavson, Vice President of Chevron’s Mid-Continent Business Unit, said, “Our goal is to thank first responders and assist non-profits or agencies that are working above and beyond their normal capacity to help our communities through the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Fuel gift card recipients include non-profits such as Meals on Wheels, which are relying on their staff and volunteers more than ever to deliver essential meals to seniors in need. Other organizations include area food pantries such as the Carlsbad Community Kitchen, fire departments like the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department in Midland County, and police and sheriff departments across the Permian.

The donation is part of a $1 million commitment of Chevron and Texaco to distribute fuel gift cards in communities where Chevron operates across the nation. Each card is valued at $100. Since March, Chevron has committed more than $12 million around the world to COVID-19 response efforts.

Brewer Oil and Gas, a retail distributor of Chevron gasoline in the Permian region through their Brewer Chevron Gas stations, has generously donated cases of bottled water to the local food bank.

Andy Walz, President of Americas Products at Chevron, said, “Chevron is helping fuel organizations providing health and medical services, charitable food supplies, and local first responders. We appreciate the selfless work and dedication of so many helping to fight this pandemic.”

Additional Permian initiatives are a $100,000 donation to the West Texas Food Bank and a $40,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin for COVID-19 needs including activity kits and food distribution.