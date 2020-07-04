Obituary— Lela Mae Baker

Lela Mae Baker, resident of Reunion Inn in Marshall, Texas passed away June 23, 2020. She was 85.

Mrs. Baker was born on February 12, 1935, in Davenport, OK. She married Howard Baker on December 24, 1975.

Lela owned and operated a beauty shop in Van Horn, Texas for 11 years before moving to Granbury in 1979 where she worked at the Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant, retiring in 1995. After her husband’s death in 1996, she lived in Fredericksburg, Georgetown, and Abilene, Texas before moving to Marshall in 2017.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Baker; parents, Dennis “Mac” and Lena McDorman; and 3 older brothers, Son, Bub, and Richard McDorman.

Lela is survived by her daughter, Benna Myrick and husband Bryce of Ocean Springs, MS, and Danna Brune and husband Andy of Marshall, TX; son, Kirk Jones and wife Marty of Austin/Lake Travis, TX; grandchildren: Ande Moore, Aaron Moore, Ty Myrick, Zack Ferris, Cort Myrick, Landon Brune, Lincoln Jones, Ben Jones, Jacob Jones, Lacey Gilley, Landon Brune, David Jones; and 22 great-grands than called her “Gammy” and of course, her faithful dog and companion, Aggie.

In her younger days, she was quite the dancer. She loved cooking, playing the piano, flower gardening, and watching and feeding the birds.

The “Covid Quarantine” may have stolen our last days with Mom as she suffered the ravages of dementia but Jacque Griffith, Administrator at Reunion Inn and her loving caregivers Karen, Emily, Lisa, Linda, Erica, Shar, Dana, Brittney, Vanessa, and her longtime caregiver Barbara Gould gave us peace when we were not able to see or touch her these last 3 months.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX, with Rev. Harold Coburn officiating. Services are under the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX The family appreciates your attendance, but wishes to follow the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing while at the services.

“O death where is thou sting … but thanks be to God which gives us the victory, through our Lord Jesus Christ.