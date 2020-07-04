Early voting continues in primary runoff elections

Early voting in runoff elections continues through July 10

Culberson County Clerk, Linda McDonald, will be conducting a Democratic and Republican Runoff Election on July 14, 2020. There are no county-level races on the ballot for the Primary Runoff Election. There were no Republican candidates at the county-level in the March 3 Primary Election so the winners of the Democratic races will not face a challenge in the November General Election.

A reminder that the temporary COVID-19 hours for courthouse are 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM. The north door is currently locked and everyone must enter through the main front door.

Curbside voting is available. Unable to go into the polling place? You can still vote in the Primary Runoff. If you are physically unable to enter the polling place without personal assistance or likelihood of injuring your health, you can vote from your car. Contact the Clerk’s Office at 432-283-2058 and let them know that you are out there and they will go outside. You will need to have your ID in order to get processed.