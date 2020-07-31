Obituary— Mario Ortega

Mario Ortega was born in Van Horn, Texas on August 29, 1953 to Teodoro C. Ortega and Elia Ortega. From the beginning, family was very important to Mario. He was one of 8 children and spent much of his childhood playing with his siblings. He graduated from Van Horn High School and became very skilled at fixing and building things. Mario was always a hard worker who always followed through with his projects. In 1987, Mario met the love of his life and his best friend, Natalia. After 10 years of dating, they were married on November 25, 1997. Nothing gave Mario more pride or joy than his family. Mario cherished his 5 children and his 14 grandchildren. Other joys in Mario’s life included playing darts, watching the Dallas Cowboys or Dallas Mavericks, watching old westerns, smoking different meats, drinking Budweiser, eating various sweets like cakes or Payday bars, and keeping up with his family. Mario was a real stand-up guy. Anyone who knew him considered him a true friend.

To the sorrow of his family, Mario Ortega passed away on July 26, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his loved ones. Mario Ortega is survived by his wife of nearly 25 years, Natalia Reynoso Ortega; his children, Andy Lariz and his wife, Regina, Adrienne Lariz, Louis Aguilar and his wife Karla Y. Perez, Vincent Aguilar, and Marylou Herrera and her husband, Richard J. Herrera; his 14 grandchildren, Jennifer Rodriguez, Andrea Lariz, Crysta Marquez, Maegan Marquez, Alliyah Marquez, Louis Michael Aguilar, Ellena Aguilar, Johnny Aguilar, Anthony Aguilar, Nya Aguilar, Alexxia Herrera, Richard J. Herrera, Jr., Andrew Herrera, and Jacob Herrera; his siblings, Oralia Ortega, Armida O. Tanguma, Efren Ortega, Marcela O. Bonilla, and Omar Ortega. Mario Ortega is preceded in death by his parents, Teodoro C. and Elia Ortega, and his siblings, Juan Erbey Ortega and Ubaldo R. Ortega.

Mario Ortega leaves behind an amazing legacy of hard work, skill, and love that will never be forgotten by his friends or family. His life and love have touched the hearts of those who were blessed to know him.