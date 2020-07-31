BP officers make huge pot haul in Big Bend Sector

MARFA, Texas – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Big Bend Sector seized over a ton of marijuana within three days this week.

“The great work done by the agents involved in these seizures prevented a significant amount of dangerous drugs from entering our country and contributing to criminal activity far beyond the border,” said Big Bend Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem. “These cases are great examples of the diligent and excellent work done by Border Patrol Agents every day.”

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Van Horn Station have made three separate seizures since Monday, totaling nearly 1,000 pounds of marijuana. Four citizens of Mexico and one citizen of Honduras were taken into custody in association with the seizures. All were illegally present in the United States.

On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Marfa Station seized approximately 1,600 pounds of marijuana at the Immigration Checkpoint located on Highway 67. Agents discovered the marijuana in a pop-up trailer after the driver falsely claimed to be a United States citizen in the primary inspection area. It was later determined that the individual is a citizen of Mexico, illegally present in the United States.

All individuals, vehicles, and marijuana were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents, patrol 517 miles of the southwest border, an area that extends from Sierra Blanca, Texas to Sanderson, Texas. The Marfa Station is responsible for 68 border miles between the U.S. and Mexico. In the interior of the Marfa Station Area of Responsibility (AOR), are the communities of Marfa, Valentine, and Ft. Davis. On the Rio Grande, lie the communities of Ruidosa and Candelaria. Sparse population exists between these communities and area ranches. The entire population for the Marfa Station AOR is less than 5,000. The Van Horn Station area of responsibility consists of 31.1 miles of border with Mexico, and approximately 4,965 square miles of terrain.