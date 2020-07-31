Van Horn Rotary Club installs new officers

By Becky Brewster

After a brief hiatus, the Van Horn Rotary Club has begun its weekly meetings to coincide with the Rotary year beginning July 1, 2020. The Club would like to recognize its new officers for the year: President – Rick Gray; President-Elect – Starvanna Cottrell; Secretary/Treasurer – Eric Hipp. The officers will serve through June 30, 2021.

The annual football program fundraiser has been postponed until 2021 due to the restrictions in the athletic program due to COVID-19. In its stead, the Van Horn Rotary Club will be providing a display of the American flag to be placed at the Clark Hotel Museum Courtyard to commemorate six patriotic holidays. Individuals and businesses can sponsor a flag for $50/year to be included in the display, and those that participate will be recognized by the Rotary Club for their sponsorship. Contact any of the following Rotary members to sign up: Rick Gray, Starvanna Cottrell, Eric Hipp, Ben File, Becky Brewster, Larry Simpson, Ken Baugh. The proceeds from the Rotary fundraisers benefit local youths through direct scholarships and Camp RYLA scholarships.

The Van Horn Rotary Club meets Tuesdays at 12:00 p.m. at Boots and Scoops at 1703 W. Broadway. Individuals with a mindset of “Service Above Self” (the Rotary motto) are encouraged to attend. Contact any Rotary member for information or check out the Van Horn Rotary Club facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Van-Horn-Rotary-Club-1646783742257863.