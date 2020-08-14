Voice of the Last Frontier just got louder

ALPINE, Texas – Alpine Radio KVLF, the “Voice of the Last Frontier,” now is available for FM users.

Alpine Radio President Martin Benevich announced Wednesday that he has been trying for four years and finally got what is called a translator that allows the KVLF signal to be simulcast on 98.7 FM.

“The benefit to the listener is that the music on FM will be in stereo,” he said. “And motorists who normally scan their car radios on the FM band will be able to pick up the new signal. For people driving around and radios at home, they can leave them on FM because it sounds better.”

The benefit to the Alpine Radio is that many advertisers prefer an FM signal. And the new outlet will provide more listeners with people visiting the area who don’t always turn to AM when seeking a signal.

“The new FM signal will not affect the KALP-FM broadcasts in any way but will be an additional FM frequency available in Alpine and surrounding areas,” Benevich said. “The new FM frequency is not as powerful as KALP but it easily covers Alpine, just to Fort Davis, almost to Marfa and just past the ‘Y,’ the Highway 67-90 split east of Alpine.”

Listeners can choose between KALP and its Country & Western and Spanish music formats and KVLF which now has a new music format.

“We’ve settled in on an adult contemporary format during the daytime,” Benevich said.

It’s the first time Brewster County has had any new radio signal since KALP came on the air in 1982.