4-H Update

By Zach Schaefer, County Extension Agent

Howdy Folks! It’s your county extension agent, Zach Schaefer. I wanted to give a little update on all things Culberson County 4-H. This last weekend our club managers and adult leaders arranged the Culberson County 4-H Roundup. Booths were set-up and manned by some of our volunteers and a few members to showcase a wide array of 4-H projects.

The project booths included, but not limited to, activities involving livestock, shooting sports, and outdoor safety. I am happy to say we had a great turnout. I cannot say how grateful we are to have so many enthusiastic volunteers available to help our local 4-H Club.

I want to mention what we have on the calendar this month. First, we have a horse play day and rodeo that will take place this Saturday, September 12th at our local rodeo arena on Jones St. Books open at 8:00 a.m. and lead line starts at 9:00 a.m.

There is a team roping after the 4-H events. Books open at 2:00 p.m. and the roping will begin at 3:00 p.m.

The following week we will hold our monthly 4-H Club meeting on Tuesday, September 15th at El Capitan Hotel at 6:00 p.m. I encourage any folks that may have missed out on our roundup to please attend if you would like to be involved with the club.

That sums up most of our business for September. If anyone has any questions about our local 4-H feel free to contact me at 432-283-8440. Have a great week!