CCAISD goes all virtual due to COVID-19 exposures

Van Horn School has transitioned to 14 days of remote learning due to exposures and quarantines, school officials said.

Editor’s Note: This story will be continuously updated as information is released. No positive cases have been made public by the school district. For more information, visit ccaisd.net

District officials at Culberson County-Allamoore ISD announced on Tuesday that students at Van Horn School will learn remotely until Oct. 9 due to possible COVID-19 exposure and a number of staff who need to quarantine.

“If your child is in the 2nd or 3rd grade and was at school on 9-8-20 (Tuesday) or 9-11-20 (Friday), CCAISD has reason to believe that your child may have been a close contact of a person with COVID-19. No other grades have been exposed” the district said in a statement. “All rooms have been sanitized.”

However, contact tracing led to 22% of staff needing to quarantine, school officials said, which made it too difficult to maintain proper staffing levels to stay open, the district said.

All CTE students will be allowed to continue their CTE classes at school, all extra-curricular programs can practice and hold their events at school.

Students and employees are expected to return on Oct. 12.