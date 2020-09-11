Obituary— Jesus R. Rivera

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our beloved and humble Father, Grandfather and Brother Jesus R. Rivera, 91 of Van Horn, Texas. He entered into eternal life with his beloved family by his side on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Culberson County Hospital.

Jesus was born on October 15, 1928 in Jalisco, Mexico to Crispin Rodriguez and Natalia Velasquez. Jesus was a lifelong resident of Van Horn in which he worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 45 years. He married the love of his life Petra (Molina) Rivera in 1948 and together they had eight wonderful children.

Services for Jesus will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Van Horn Cemetery Gazebo, with Father Apolinar Samboni serving as Celebrate and musical accompaniment provided by Rick Ruiz. Burial following at the Rivera Family Plot in the Van Horn Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers are David Rivera, Iczeek Rivera, Daniel Rivera, Jr., Brandon Rivera, Michael Rivera, Jr., Nicholas Rivera, Nathen Brown, Augustine Rivera, Azaiah Cardenas and Joaquin Carrasco.

Jesus loved being with his family, enjoying the outdoors and working around his home. He would enjoy the home cooked meals that his wife made for him and barbecues with his family. Jesus loved to go to the cemetery to take care of his family’s plots as well as assisting other families with upkeep and maintenance of their plots. He dearly loved his two beloved dogs Coco and Baby. Jesus loved to eat peanut patties, zero candy bars as well as drink coffee while eating graham crackers.

Those preceding Jesus in death are his parents; his wife Petra Rivera; two sons Raul Rivera and Martin Rivera; and two sisters Maria Rodriquez and Tomasa Rodriquez.

Those left to honor and cherish the memory of Jesus are his four sons Jesus “Chuy” Rivera, Jr. of Van Horn, Joe Rivera and wife Cora of Big Spring, Danny Rivera of Big Spring and Mike Rivera and wife Angela of Big Spring; his two daughters Rosemary Rivera of Van Horn and Irma Rivera of Van Horn; one brother Florentino Rodriguez; 23 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren; his fur babies Coco and Baby and his beloved friends.

Jesus will be missed by his beloved family and friends.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home in Van Horn, Texas.

Online condolences may be left at: www.vanhornfunerals.com

Heritage Funeral Home, “We make it personal.”