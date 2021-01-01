Obituary— Betty D. Herrera

Betty D. Herrera of Van Horn, Texas, was welcomed home into the eternal and loving arms of her personal Lord and Savior on December 5, 2020.

Betty was born on February 24, 1936 in Valentine, Texas, to Juan DeAnda and Blasa (Bustamante) De Anda. She was a member of the Catholic Faith as was devoted to the Blessed Mother and to her friends and family.

Graveside services were held on December 11, 2020, at the Van Horn Cemetery.

Those serving as pallbearers were Beto Urias, Mito Urias, Aaron Urias, Albert Urias, Danny Urias and Steven Urias.

Betty loved to play basketball especially for Van Horn High School. Betty loved to bake as well as experiment in the kitchen with different recipes as well as help others improve their meals. She loved to crochet, garden, and enjoyed loving on her precious dogs and watching them play.

One of Betty’s most favorite pastimes was to watch CNN and keep all her friends and family updated on the current issues and events and she was very involved in local politics.

Betty loved life and all those who came into her life. She never met a stranger and would be an advocate for those that she felt were treated unfairly or unjust.

Preceding Betty in death are her parents Juan and Blasa DeAnda and her first cousin Pilar Urias.

Those left to honor and cherish the memory of Betty is her son Johnny Herrera, her close friend Beth Gary, grandsons Jonathan and Christopher Herrera as well as many nieces, cousins, extended family, and beloved friends.

Services for Mrs. Herrera were entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home in Van Horn, Texas.

