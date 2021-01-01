School board mulls possible future projects

By Shanna Cummings

Culberson County-Allamoore ISD school board members are considering potential future projects and goals over the next few months.

Superintendent Ken Baugh explained during the Dec 14 board meeting that the district has a healthy Interest and Sinking (I&S) fund balance, bolstered by strong oil and gas growth in the county, as well as careful budgeting and conservative spending by the school district. The goals to set aside funds for payments on the 2016 and 2019 bonds, as well as maintenance and operations debts, have been met, and contingency planning for emergencies like COVID-19 has paid off. This puts CCAISD in the enviable position to tackle a few more projects and goals.

However, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has caused a significant reduction in tax revenue for the state, Baugh added. Legislators have already filed bills aimed at allowing the state to claim public schools’ fund balances in order to make up for the revenue shortfalls, he said. The district could prevent that access by designating the funds toward specific future projects. Designating the funds still allows board members to change use later, if necessary.

“It just tells them, hey, you can’t get to this,” Baugh told board members.

Baugh presented two options: one for reserving money to pay against the principles of two existing bonds, and a second option involving drawing a bond for building and funding projects.

Option one would cover:

2022 callable for the 2016 bond: $5,715,000

2023 callable on the 2019 bond: $1,560,000

Option two would include:

Building demolition: $1 million

Bus barn: $700,000

School house renovations: $2 million

Baseball field renovation: $2.3 million

Football field lights: $500,000

Vehicle/bus/travel bus: $500,000

Junior High activity area: $500,000

Elementary activity area: $500,000

Ion filtration system: $400,000

Band Hall/Junior high locker/Storage: $2.5 million

Fund daycare for five years: $1 million

Cost overage (15 percent): $1,785,000

Altogether, option two’s projects bond would total $13,685,000.

Board members voiced interest in the junior high and elementary activity areas. Baugh said the junior high area would extend from the back of the school and include shaded seating and basketball courts, while the elementary area would expand on the small playground at the front of the building. Board members also pondered funding the day care, which would improve future student performance. Trustee Eduardo Seyffert supported paying down the existing bond principles before taking on new projects.

Board members ultimately asked Baugh to create a third option that pays down bond principles and includes a smaller bond to fund a few key projects. He will present this option in a future board meeting.

“It’s a win no matter what we do,” Baugh said.