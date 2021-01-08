Obituary— James Lovelady

James Williard Lovelady, age 91, of Baytown, Texas, passed away on January 3, 2021 at 6:50 p.m.

Jim was born in Farmersville, Texas, on April 25, 1929, to E. M. Lovelady and Ruby Lee Stone Lovelady. He owned a 5 & 10 variety store called E. M. Lovelady in Van Horn, Texas, from 1955 until he retired in 1994.

James Lovelady was actively involved in his community. He was a member of the Van Horn Volunteer Fire Department for many years where he served as a volunteer fireman, assistant fire chief, and fire chief. He also served on the city council and on the hospital board. He belonged to the Lions Club. Jim and his wife Lolly became actively involved in the Rotary foreign exchange student program and hosted many students. This resulted in becoming an honorary member of the Van Horn Rotary Club.

Jim loved and enjoyed flying and was enrolled in Spartan School of Aeronautics to pursue a career in aviation when his dad offered him a position as store manager for one of the E.M Lovelady variety stores. He owned several planes in Van Horn in partnership with Lee Self and later with Hugh Eudy.

Jim Lovelady was preceded in death by his wife, Lolly Lovelady and his son Clyde (Skip) Lovelady. He is survived by two sons, Mike and Bob, one daughter, Cindy, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.