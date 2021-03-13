City opts to keep COVID precautions for now

Van Horn City Council met in regular session last Tuesday and after considerable discussion, decided to err on the side of caution and keep social distancing and mask requirements for City offices and buildings. However, Council conceded to open the Convention Center and to return to normal business hours effective on March 10th. There will still be hand sanitizing stations and staff will continue to sanitize City Hall and other buildings regularly. The precautions will continue indefinitely.

Council heard from Joe Solis on the proposed shortened hours at the golf course, which will now be open Wednesday through Sundays due to being short-staffed. The shortened schedule could tentatively return to previous hours pending the hiring of more personnel after the new budget takes effect.

The closing date for the sale of the City’s gas company to West Texas Gas will be extended from April 1st until May 1st because of unexpected problems after the recent cold spell, requiring the company’s attention.

Before resuming their budget workshop, Council: