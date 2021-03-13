Girls take 1st; Boys 3rd in 2021 Memorial Relays

By Coach Luis Garcia, CCAISD

The Van Horn 2021 Memorial Relays are in the books with the Eagles performing well. 10 teams participated including Van Horn, Balmorhea, Sanderson, Marfa, Ft. Davis, Ft. Hancock, Sierra Blanca, Marathon, Dell City and Valentine. Events performed were 100 m-dash, 200 m-dash, 400 m-dash, 800 m-dash, 1600 m-run, 3200 m-run, 110 m-hurdles, 300 m-hurdles, 4×100 m-relay, 4×200 m-relay, 4×400 m-relay, long jump, triple jump, shot put, discuss, high jump and pole vault.

The Eagles Varsity Boys Team took 3rd place with a combined team score of 102. Balmorhea HS was the 1st place team with 152.5 points and Sanderson was 2nd with 119 points. The following Van Horn athletes scored in their respective events:

100 meter run – 4th, Cy Garcia, 12.71. 400 meter run – 4th, Cy Garcia, 1:01.15. 800 meter run – 4th, Nate Yglecias, 2:41.21. 1600 meter run – 5th, Nate Yglecias, 6:00.51. 4 x 100 meter relay – 1st, Nate Yglecias, Felipe Gonzales, Bryce Virdell, and Caleb Hinojos, 46.06. 4 x 200 meter relay – 1st, Caleb Hinojos, Felipe Gonzales, Bryce Virdell, and Elijah Gaines 1:38.11. 4 x 400 meter relay – 1st, Caleb Hinojos, Felipe Gonzales, Cy Garcia, and Bryce Virdell, 3:54.87. Long jump – 1st, Bryce Virdell, 18’-7”. 2nd, Caleb Hinojos, 17’-7”. Discuss – 1st, Emilio Tarango, 111’-5”.

The Lady Eagles took the 1st place team trophy with a final score of 131. Marfa HS took 2nd place scoring 115 points, Balmorhea took 3rd place with 91 points scored and Sanderson came in 4th place with 72 points. The following Van Horn athletes scores in their respective events are as follows:

100 meter run – 4th, Sarah Allen, 15.44. 200 meter run – 2nd, Iris Urias, 30.63 and 6th, Mallory Mendoza, 33.24. 800 meter run – 5th, Cheyanne Rey, 2:59.78. 4 x 100 meter relay – 2nd, Allison Bailey, Tanya Tarango, Iris Urias, and Jaymie Sanchez, 55.74. 4 x 200 meter relay – 1st, Allison Bailey, Tanya Tarango, Mallory Mendoza, and Iris Urias, 2:08.56. 4 x 400 meter relay – 1st, Mallory Mendoza, Jaymie Sanchez, Ivette Bermudez, and Cheyanne Rey, 5:03.02. Long jump – 2nd, Iris Urias, 14’-0”. 3rd, Mallory Mendoza, 13’-8”. 5th, Tanya Tarango, 11’4”. Shot put – 4th, Kaylynn Franco, 24’6”. Discuss – 6th, Kaylynn Franco, 59’-10”. Triple jump – Tanya Tarango, 25’-0 ¼”. High jump – 1st, Ivette Bermudez, 4’-4” and in 2nd, Jaymie Sanchez, 4’-0”.