Obituary— Kenneth Self

Kenneth was born October 25, 1963 in Killeen, Texas. He passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Van Horn, Texas on April 5, 2021.

Kenneth worked in the oilfields in Bakersfield, California for many years. Then he worked at TIC as an electrician for 22 years. He bought an RV Park in Van Horn, Texas that he and his wife Penny have owned for 8 years.

His father, Harold Ramey, passed away when Kenneth was 3 years old so he was raised by his step-father Dwain Self.

He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Lucille Buell; aunts, Yvonne McAllister Derrick and Patricia Taylor.

He is survived by his wife, Penny (Edna) Self; mother, Sandra Schlemmer; daughter, Jessica-Self-Presley (husband, Matt); grandchildren, Hadyn Presley and Levi Presley; cousin, Michael McAllister (wife, Kim); step-daughters, Daryl Mann and Kayla Morris; step-grandchildren, Jaycee Perry, Kaylee Perry, Thomas Perry, Spencer Morris, and Liam Morris.

Celebration of Life will be held in Bakersfield, CA at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted Heritage Funeral Home. If you would like to send the family your condolences you may do so by signing his guest book at: www.vanhornfunerals.com.