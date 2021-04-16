Obituary— Maria Elena Urias

María Elena Urías, 67, was born in Porvenir, Texas and a longtime resident of Van Horn, Texas gained her wings on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Heritage Funeral Home. Mass will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 10:00 AM at the Van Horn Cemetery Gazebo, with interment to follow services.

María Elena had worked all her life until her illness took over her ability to do so. Throughout her life she worked in many places and she loved to learn different skills. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and playing Lottery scratch-offs.

María Elena was predeceased by her parents, Manuel and Manuela Urías; nephews, Eduardo Melendez, Adrian Urias; and brother-in-law, Marcelo Baeza.

She is survived by her 7 children, Aracelia Tarango, Moises Tarango, Angelica Urias, Esmeralda Urias, Juan Urias, Javier Urias, and Marisol Valadez; 9 siblings, Irma Melendez, Elvira Apodaca, Francisca Urias, Carmen Baeza, Valentine Urias, María Lourdes Tarango, and Arnulfo Urías. She is the proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home.