Commissioners updated on projects

By Becky Brewster

Culberson County Commissioners met in regular session on April 12, 2021. The Court proclaimed April 2021 as Fair Housing Month in Culberson County. This year is the 53rd anniversary of the Fair Housing Act which was signed into law on April 11, 1968, by President Lyndon B. Johnson. The Fair Housing Act prohibits housing discrimination because of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability, and family status. The Act furthers the beliefs advocated by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the other heroes of the Civil Rights Movement.

Zach Schaefer, County Extension Agent, reported that the Cemetery Gazebo project has been completed, extending thanks to the Commissioners and County employees on their assistance. Schaefer also reported on 4-H and Clover Kids activities. Schaefer reported that he has completed the third week of the Learn, Grow, Eat, and Go (LGEG) program with the 4th graders at CCAISD. He also reported that he had held a hydroponics workshop in March, and also briefed the Court on his various other activities including plans for a rainwater harvesting program in May.

Summer Webb received support for the Culberson County Groundwater Conservation District’s application in partnership with the BBCA for a WaterSMART Applied Science Grant for fiscal year 2021 with the Bureau of Reclamation.

Commissioners also held a lengthy executive session with two of the local JPs to discuss the roles and responsibilities of the Justice of the Peace, and the obligations of officeholders under Texas statutes and laws. Nothing was discussed in open session.

In other County business, the Court also:

Heard report from the grant administrator regarding the Food Pantry, noting that the contractor has ordered the building and will begin the footers in preparation for its arrival.

Approved an Interlocal and Partnership Agreement by and between the Chief Elected Officials of the Borderplex Workforce Development Area and Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

Designated a secure storage area for election equipment.

Approved an election equipment lease agreement with the Town of Van Horn.

Approved a contract with Canopies and More for the installation of a canopy at the Day Care Center playground.

Approved monthly reports.

Heard reports on various County Projects.

Approved monthly expenses and payroll.