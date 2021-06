Funeral Announcement— Camila Arnold

Funeral arrangements for Camila “Cammy” Arnold are as follows: Viewing on Thursday June 10, 2021, at 3pm with Rosary from 7-9pm MST at Our Lady of Miracles Catholic Church, Sierra Blanca, Texas.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 11th at 10am at Our Lady of Miracles with burial to follow at Sierra Blanca Cemetery.