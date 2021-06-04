Recent rains slow Dog Fire at Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Salt Flat, Texas – The Dog Fire, that began May 11, 2021, based on aerial reconnaissance is at 40% containment due to recent rains. There is minimal fire activity and minimal chances for fire growth. The fire has been placed in a patrol and monitor status. The fire is estimated to have effected 1959 acres in the park and was likely started due to lightning. The Saguaro Wildland Fire Module, Los Diablos from Big Bend National Park and Mescalero Engine 6064 will remain on site and continue to monitor and patrol the fire until full suppression and demobilization.

The Dog Fire remains a full suppression fire and many trail closures remain in effect. Backcountry campsites will remain closed for visitor safety. The Pine Springs and Dog Canyon campgrounds remain open. Guadalupe Peak, Devil’s Hall, El Capitan, and Salt Basin Overlook Trails and the Salt Basin Dunes remain open for day use only. The Frijole Ranch area, Smith Spring Trail, and Foothills Trail will reopen for day use on Wednesday, June 2.

The Bear Canyon Trail, Tejas Trail, and all backcountry trails including those accessed from Dog Canyon remain closed. The McKittrick Canyon area including the Permian Reef Trail and picnic areas remain closed. The park looks forward to resuming normal backcountry camping operations as soon as it is safe to do so. Please visit the park website at www.nps.gov/gumo for more information on the status of this wildland fire, park temporary closures and the status of additional park operations.