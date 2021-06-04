World’s first Postbox to Space

Photo by Sophia Porter.

Welding students at Van Horn High School, as well as volunteers from Blue Origin put the final touches on the Postbox to Space on their last working day, May 26. The project began in March with Blue Origin employees providing advice and hands-on expertise during the design and fabrication phases. The Postbox will collect postcards that will be flown in the New Shepard shuttle before being stamped “flown in space” and mailed to the address provided by the sender. It is currently located in front of the Clark Hotel Museum, and will be placed in its final location once the city parking lot project is completed later this year.

Emilio Tarango welds the Van Horn High School logo plaque to the postbox. The initials affixed on the right represent the students who worked on the project. Photo by Shanna Cummings.
Shown: Welding instructor Brock Tyrrell, Emilio Tarango, Blue Origin BE-4 Test Operations Engineer Sophia Porter, CCAISD Program Specialist and Industry Liaison Karolyne Carloss, Blue Origin xEEx Facility Test Engineer Jack Najarian, Blue Origin Machinist/Fabricator Clinton McMillion, Director of Club for the Future Josef Reinke, Eddie Navarette, Rowdey King, Zerian Tarango, Manny Gonzalez, and Blue Origin Human Resources Specialist Susie Garcia. Photo by Shanna Cummings.

