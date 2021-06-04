World’s first Postbox to Space

Welding students at Van Horn High School, as well as volunteers from Blue Origin put the final touches on the Postbox to Space on their last working day, May 26. The project began in March with Blue Origin employees providing advice and hands-on expertise during the design and fabrication phases. The Postbox will collect postcards that will be flown in the New Shepard shuttle before being stamped “flown in space” and mailed to the address provided by the sender. It is currently located in front of the Clark Hotel Museum, and will be placed in its final location once the city parking lot project is completed later this year.