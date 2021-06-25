Council sets water improvements as a priority

City Council heard an earful from water operator, Jaime Hudson, who reminded Council again, of the dire conditions of the aging water system. Council resolved to address the matter and place it on the top of their “to do” list and voted unanimously to immediately advertise for engineering Requests for Qualifications, or RFQs. These requests will hopefully attract firms with experience in dealing with water problems stemming from aging water systems.

In lighter matters, Council agreed to provide DJ music for 4 hours every Saturday and July 4th at the City Pool, and to refund the pool party fees of $150 for the Youth Association participants held on June 11th and 15th. They also voted to authorize the Golf Course to open at 9:00 a.m. on July 17-18 for the Van Horn Jubilee.

Efforts to put Van Horn on the map continued with Council hearing from Candace MacBlain from KFOX/CBS 4. According to MacBlain, more than 53,000 hits have been counted based on their analytics. The six-month trial marketing contract will be up for renewal next month. Council also approved the annual advertising for the Convention Center and Visitor’s Bureau in the Big Bend Travel Guide.

Council also:

Invited public participation for the 2020 Consumer Confidence Report as required by TCEQ

Reaffirmed the Fireworks Ban and Burn Ban for the Town of Van Horn

Renewed employee vision insurance with TML beginning October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022

Approved two stop signs

Approved a request from the Van Horn Economic Development Corporation to appoint Sophia Porter to fill the vacancy left by Karolyne Carloss on the board