Obituary— Miguel R. Carrillo

Miguel R. Carrillo, age 82, was called Home on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, where he was reunited with his wife Rosie G. Carrillo and daughter, Sonja Faye Carrillo.

Miguel’s legacy will live on through his children: Diana C. Leyva (Fernando Leyva), Miguel A. Carrillo Jr., Alberto Carrillo, Patricia Carrillo and Danelle Carrillo; Brother Daniel Carrillo (Josie) and Sister Celia Mendoza.

Miguel was grandfather to seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews. All were blessed by the love he had for them.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:00 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East Funeral Home, 12400 East Montana, El Paso, Texas 79938. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Van Horn, Texas at 12:00 PM MST/ 1:00 PM CST at Van Horn Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.evergreenfheast.com for the Carrillo Family.