Blue Origin set to launch on Tuesday

CCAISD will be showing the live stream of Blue Origin’s launch in the Karen D. Young Auditorium on July 20th, 2021 starting at 7:30 AM. All are welcomed to attend.

Karen D. Young Auditorium

801 Houston St, Van Horn, TX 79855

No on-site public viewing areas; TxDOT to close HWY 54

Blue Origin has requested a road closure for the day of the launch. TxDOT is working through the permit process with them and will publicize closure details, once finalized. Questions about media access or public viewing areas should be directed to Blue Origin. While many have inquired about roadside viewing, TxDOT reminds the public of the inherent dangers of parking alongside a highway and exiting one’s vehicle.

The public should expect a closure from 7 – 11 a.m. CST from I-10 to 62/180 with only local traffic being permitted approximately 21 miles north of Van Horn, and approximately 34 miles south of Highway 62/180.

How to watch Blue Origin’s first human flight on July 20

New Shepard is go for launch. On July 20, Blue Origin will fly its 16th New Shepard flight to space, and its first with astronauts on board. The launch will be broadcast live on BlueOrigin.com beginning at 6:30 am CDT / 11:30 UTC. Liftoff is currently targeted for 8:00 am CDT / 13:00 UTC.

Following the launch, a live press conference with the astronauts will be broadcast on BlueOrigin.com.

Blue Origin’s Launch Site One is in a remote location several miles north of Van Horn and there are no on-site public viewing areas in the vicinity of the launch site. The Texas Department of Transportation will be closing a portion of State Highway 54 adjacent to the launch site and will not allow spectators on the closed portion of the road during the launch.

Follow @BlueOrigin on Twitter and sign up on BlueOrigin.com to stay up to date on all mission details.