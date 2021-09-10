Stolen USPS van discovered near Van Horn

A United States Postal Service van was stolen from El Paso last week and discovered parked near the Culberson County Sheriff’s firing range north of Van Horn. Sheriff Oscar Carrillo posted on Facebook that his deputies discovered the USPS van parked along a dirt road and apparently disrupted a crime in progress. 23-year-old Deminte Jackson from Phoenix, Arizona, sped away from approaching deputies, drove onto the County Airport runway where he was apprehended, at which time opened mail and packages were discovered.

The Advocate received the following statement from the US Postal Inspector office regarding this incident:

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is currently investigating this incident, with the assistance of the El Paso Police Department and Culberson County Sheriff’s Office. The USPS vehicle and its contents were recovered and are being processed. Unopened mail has been released to the U.S. Postal Service for delivery. Postal Inspectors are continuing to process the opened mail. Customers with damaged mail will be properly notified in the near future. No additional details can be provided at this time in order to maintain the integrity of this active investigation.

Sheriff Carrillo posted that Jackson would be surrendered to US Postal Inspection authorities. In addition to theft of the van, mail theft is a crime punishable by up to five years prison and substantial fines.