Obituary— Thomas Griswold Seale

Thomas Griswold Seale, 86, passed away September 14, 2021 in Round Rock, Texas. Tom was born June 3, 1935 to Hubert and Lena V. Seale in Abilene, Texas. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Becky Seale. Tom is survived by his children, Stacey Barlow and husband, Rob; Steve Seale and wife, Jill; Shelley Morgan and husband, Clyde, as well as his grandchildren Joe, Jenny, Avery, and Cassidy.

Early in his marriage, Tom was a farmer in Van Horn, Texas, but he went back to school to get his education degree and dedicated 50 years of his life to teaching. He spent 46 of those years as a well-respected educator at Lanier High School in Austin impacting the lives of many.

Tom was the most loving and devoted husband, father, father-in-law, and Pop Pop. He spoke daily of his gratitude for the many blessings God had given him in his life, especially his family, his multitude of friends (including his caregiver, Sara), his front porch, and his dogs. He was well-loved by us all and will be missed.