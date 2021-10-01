Obituary—

Maria J. Ortega

Maria J. Ortega went home peacefully to be with Jesus on Friday, September 10, 2021, while at her home in Hobbs, New Mexico. She was born on July 16, 1931, in Marfa, Texas to Antonio and Leonor Jacquez. Shortly after they moved to Van Horn, Texas where she was raised and later met and married Beto Ortega on May 7, 1951. Together they had seven children whom they raised in Van Horn as well. Maria was a loving and caring gentle soul. She was a strong and resilient prayer warrior with unwavering faith and had a heart of gold; she saw the good in everyone. She was a great listener and shared her wisdom with such grace.

Those who knew her, knew that her family was her number one priority and she loved sharing stories about them. Her home was filled with pictures, drawings, and keepsakes from throughout her life that she proudly displayed for all to view. Her hobbies included doing word search puzzles, spending time with loved ones and watching her favorite tv shows, let’s make a deal, the price is right and classic westerns. Some of her most cherished memories came from celebrating birthdays and holidays as well as visits from family and friends. She leaves her legacy of tremendous faith to her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by three daughters: Elizabeth Carrera and husband Sergio of El Centro, California, and their children: Mark Aguilar and wife Tracey of Hobbs, New Mexico and their children, Chris of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Elizabeth of Hobbs and Matthew Aguilar of Phoenix, AZ, Yesenia Butler and husband Micah of El Centro, California and their children Christopher and wife Sabrina and their son Christopher Jr., Desiree and Russ Butler, Sergio Carrera Jr. and wife Janett and their children Athena and Citlali all of El Centro, California. Lucy Valdez and husband Merced of Hobbs, New Mexico and their children Isaac Valdez and wife Lynn of Loveland, Colorado and their children Ethan and Elicia, Phillip Valdez of Hobbs, New Mexico, Sarah May and husband Brad of Hobbs and their children Karsen and Lucinda. Benita “Lulu” Siaosi and husband Kesomi of Hobbs and their children Siali Siaosi of Norman, Oklahoma, and Samisoni “Soni” Siaosi of Hobbs. Also, her sister Carmela Fierro of Van Horn, Texas, sister-in-law Carmen Ortega Rodriguez, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, three sons, one daughter, her parents and five siblings.

A visitation will be held at Chapel of Hope on Monday, October 4 from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm. There will be a public viewing Wednesday, October 6th from 3-8 at Heritage Funeral Home, 704 N.W. Frontage Rd., Van Horn, TX. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday October 7h at Templo De Dios Church, 205 Desert St., Van Horn, TX. Burial to follow at Van Horn Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Chapel of Hope Funeral Home, Hobbs, NM. Online condolences may be made online at www.chapelofhopefunerals.com