Obituary— Ron “Cosme” Segura

A memorial mass for Cosme (Ron) Segura, who passed away on June 26, 2021, will be held at 10:00 a.m, on Saturday, October 9, 2021, during the Valentine High School 2021 Reunion. Services will be held at Valentine Sacred Heart Catholic Mission in Valentine, Texas. A gathering for family and friends will be hosted following the mass at 111 N. California Avenue, Valentine.