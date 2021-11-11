Thanksgiving edition will be published next week

Early deadlines & closure

The Van Horn Advocate is pleased to offer another special issue highlighting the Thanksgiving holiday, printing November 18. We are pleased to once again include Thanksgiving Notes from Van Horn Elementary students, a contribution that will hopefully become a time-honored tradition for the newspaper and the community. This section of the paper will be sponsored by local businesses and advertisers.

The deadline for regular advertisements will be 5 pm on Tuesday and noon on Tuesday for legal notices, November 16. The deadline for other Thanksgiving ads will be 12 pm on Monday, November 15. Please call our office at 432-283-2003 or mobile phone at 432-386-2396, or email Lisa at [email protected] to make arrangements as soon as possible so we can begin the work on this edition.

We will not be publishing a November 25 issue. The early print schedule will allow Advocate staff to close the office the week of Thanksgiving.