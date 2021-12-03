Filing for 2022 Primary underway

People intending to run for a county office have until 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13 to file

The filing period for the March 1, 2022, Primary began on Saturday, November 13, and lasts through Monday, December 13, at 6 p.m. Candidates and voters will use the newly drawn county precinct boundaries for the 2022 Primary and general elections.

Interested, qualified parties may apply locally for the following positions on the ballot:

– County Judge

– District/County Clerk

– County Treasurer

– County Commissioner– Precinct 1 (unexpired term)

– County Commissioner– Precinct 2

– County Commissioner– Precinct 4

– Justice of the Peace– Precinct 1

– Justice of the Peace– Precinct 2

– Justice of the Peace– Precinct 3

– Justice of the Peace– Precinct 4

Candidates may file for the Democratic Party ballot with Dan Baeza at 213 E Broadway Street. The application form and the petition in lieu of a filing fee can be downloaded from the Secretary of State’s website or picked up from the County Clerk’s office at 300 La Caverna.

At this time, there is no Chair for the Republican Party in Culberson County.